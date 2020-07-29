WCS Families May Login to Skyward Beginning July 28

The district is encouraging families to login to Skyward as soon as possible to complete four important forms.

An Acceptable Use Form and an Authorize District Device Form must be completed for a student to receive a Chromebook, and some schools will begin distribution of the devices this week. A Video Conferencing Form and a McKinney-Vento Form must also be completed. There are instructions on accessing and completing these forms for parents who want more information.

“Having the forms completed online through Skyward is an efficient and effective way to expedite families getting Chromebooks,” said WCS Instructional Technology Director Kelly Wade. “This also allows for us to have a contactless process.”

Principals will communicate with families about when Chromebooks will be available for distribution.

Families can also use their Skyward accounts to access information for all of their children and to view grade books, report cards, calendar information, schedules, teacher messages, conference notifications and academic history.

Information on Skyward is only available to account owners. Skyward accounts for 2020-21 will still have the same username and password. Click on the “Forgot your Login/Password” link on the Skyward login screen to retrieve a forgotten password. Parents without an account should contact their child’s school.

Students have their own accounts, so parents do not need to share their username and password. In addition, parents may access your student’s username and password by logging into your Skyward Family Access account and clicking on the “Student Info” tab. For more details, there are instructions about finding your student’s account information available.