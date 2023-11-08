WCS Fall Theater Season is in Full Swing

The fall theater season is in full swing, and there are plenty of options for students, families and community members around the district.

Brentwood High

At Brentwood High, a classic board game comes to life in the theater department’s performance of Clue.

Opening November 7, follow all your favorite characters as they try to solve a murder mystery without giving away too many of their own secrets.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per child. The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

“> Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Centennial High

Don’t miss the most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies, The Importance of Being Earnest, at Centennial High this week.

The show tells the story of two bachelors who create alter egos named Earnest in order to escape their dull, Victorian lives. Comedy ensues as they attempt to win the hearts of two women who only love men called Earnest, and the two bachelors try to keep up with their own deceptions.

Tickets are available online and cost $15 per person. The dates and times of the shows are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

“> Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Franklin High

Theater IV students at Franklin High are putting their own spin on a Shakespeare classic.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens at FHS on Thursday, November 9. Several of the scenes have been rewritten by students to have a more modern feel. Athens is, and will always be, classical in nature. But anything can happen in the woods.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per student. Dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

“> Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Nolensville High

What happens when a performance just doesn’t go as expected? Find out in Nolensville High’s show, The Play That Goes Wrong.

Audience members will be laughing all night as actors desperately try to keep the show on the road in this play inside a play. Will they ever solve the murder mystery, or will everything fall apart?

Tickets are available online for $10. Reserved seating may also be purchased for $15. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

“> Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Ravenwood High

The Ravenwood High Raptors Players’ fall play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opens this Thursday, November 9.

This Shakespearean comedy includes fairy magic, love triangles and even stage combat! This wild show is sure to have audiences laughing harder than they’ve laughed all week.

Tickets are available online and cost $12 per adult and $10 per student. Performance dates and times are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

“> Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

Legacy Middle

Calling all Sherlock Holmes fans! Legacy Middle’s upcoming performance is one you don’t want to miss.

Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular follows a young street urchin named Wiggins who unsuspectingly tries to pickpocket the genius detective himself. Intrigued by Wiggins, Holmes decides to test her potential as his assistant.

Tickets are available online and cost $10 per person. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

“> Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

