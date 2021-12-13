WCS Executive Director Receives State Award

For the first time in history, a Williamson County Schools administrator is the recipient of the Tennessee Association for Administration in Special Education (TAASE) Cup.

WCS Executive Director of Student Support Services Maria Griego was awarded the 2021 Middle Tennessee Special Educator TAASE Cup at the organization’s Fall Legal Conference December 6-8. The cup is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to educating children with disabilities.

“I have found Maria to be a doer and a leader, someone who finds ways to best serve students and teachers rather than simply advocating for someone else to do it,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I very much appreciate her active leadership in our district and in her service to our students, faculty and staff every day.”

Griego says she is honored to be recognized by her peers for her service in education.

“I am fortunate to love the work I do daily and even more fortunate to work alongside an amazing team here in WCS,” Griego said. “We have the opportunity to serve excellent students and their families.”

The first TAASE Cup was awarded in 2008. Since then, four TAASE Cups are awarded at the fall conference each year. Members of the organization nominate and vote to award a cup to one recipient from each of the three regions in Tennessee, and one TAASE Cup is awarded by the group’s board.