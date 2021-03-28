WCS Evaluates Storm Damage, School in Session on March 29

Williamson County Schools (WCS) will be in session tomorrow, Monday, March 29. All school campuses, with the exception of Westwood Elementary, will be open. Westwood students will learn remotely on March 29.

“Our staff has consulted with Williamson County Emergency Management, and staff has been visiting schools to assess any damage the storm systems might have caused. While most of our buildings were not impacted, crews have been working to clean up any damage the storms left behind at those that were, and clean up has been finalized at all schools except for Westwood Elementary. Westwood students will learn remotely tomorrow,” reads an email to WCS families.

Families should also be aware that a few bus routes may still be impacted by high water tomorrow and bus drivers may need to make adjustments to routes.

If your family has been impacted by the storm and your child cannot attend school tomorrow, please let your school administration know.

