WCS Ensembles Excel at State Choral Assessment

Several WCS musical ensembles participated in the annual Tennessee American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) State Choral Assessment in April.

Brentwood, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit high schools took part in the assessment, and each WCS ensemble earned a superior rating from the adjudicators.

“Congratulations to each of the Ravenwood Choirs on their incredible performance at the State Choral Assessment,” said Ravenwood High choir director Rose Hellmers. “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work these students have put in to earn these honors.”

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.

School and Ensemble Rating Brentwood High Chamber Choir Superior Brentwood High Grand Chorus Superior Nolensville High Knights Chorale Superior Nolensville High Knightingale Singers Superior Ravenwood High Treble Choir Superior Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble Superior Ravenwood High Honors Chorale Superior Ravenwood High Honors Chamber Superior Summit High Chorale Superior Summit High Chamber Choir Superior

Source: WCS

