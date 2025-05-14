WCS Ensembles Excel at State Choral Assessment

Several WCS musical ensembles participated in the annual Tennessee American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) State Choral Assessment in April.
Brentwood, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit high schools took part in the assessment, and each WCS ensemble earned a superior rating from the adjudicators.
“Congratulations to each of the Ravenwood Choirs on their incredible performance at the State Choral Assessment,” said Ravenwood High choir director Rose Hellmers. “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work these students have put in to earn these honors.”
Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.
|School and Ensemble
|Rating
|Brentwood High Chamber Choir
|Superior
|Brentwood High Grand Chorus
|Superior
|Nolensville High Knights Chorale
|Superior
|Nolensville High Knightingale Singers
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Treble Choir
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Honors Chorale
|Superior
|Ravenwood High Honors Chamber
|Superior
|Summit High Chorale
|Superior
|Summit High Chamber Choir
|Superior
