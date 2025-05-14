WCS Ensembles Excel at State Choral Assessment

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from WCS
Photo from WCS

Several WCS musical ensembles participated in the annual Tennessee American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) State Choral Assessment in April.

Brentwood, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit high schools took part in the assessment, and each WCS ensemble earned a superior rating from the adjudicators.

“Congratulations to each of the Ravenwood Choirs on their incredible performance at the State Choral Assessment,” said Ravenwood High choir director Rose Hellmers. “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work these students have put in to earn these honors.”

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.

School and Ensemble Rating
Brentwood High Chamber Choir Superior
Brentwood High Grand Chorus Superior
Nolensville High Knights Chorale Superior
Nolensville High Knightingale Singers Superior
Ravenwood High Treble Choir Superior
Ravenwood High Men’s Ensemble Superior
Ravenwood High Honors Chorale Superior
Ravenwood High Honors Chamber Superior
Summit High Chorale Superior
Summit High Chamber Choir Superior

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here