



Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes will be postponed until further notice.

In order to comply with the WCS Reopening Framework for elementary schools, classes will be delayed until all elementary students are consistently on campus.

Future updates will be communicated through the WCS EWLP page, emails and school principals.

“Thank you to all of those who have expressed interest in our program this semester,” said WCS World Language Specialist Christi Gilliland. “We look forward to having students participate in our classes soon.”



