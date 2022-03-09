WCS Elementary Students Get Another Opportunity for Free Minigolf

WCS elementary school students who received an excellent grade on their second-quarter report card have a fun opportunity to add to their Spring Break schedule.

The WCS Coordinated School Health program is encouraging students to be active by rewarding high grades with a free round of minigolf at SOAR Adventure. The original time a student could use their free pass for the second quarter was during January, but because the weather wasn’t favorable for minigolf, SOAR Adventure is inviting students to redeem their game March 12-20.

To redeem the round, take proof of the “A,” “3” or “S” on a print-out or by showing the grade in Skyward. Students must have an adult with them to play, but adults are not required to play themselves.

