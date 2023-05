Elementary schools around the county are busy celebrating the end of the 2022-23 school year. More Photos!

Field days, family picnics, fun runs and more were all on the calendars of various schools. The photos above include pictures from Creekside, Heritage, Kenrose, Longview, Thompson’s Station and Trinity elementary schools.

1 of 3

Thanks to our Good News Ambassadors for sending in some of the photos.

