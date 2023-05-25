WCS Educator, Administrator Among Top in Tennessee

A WCS principal and teacher are being recognized at the State level for excellence in their schools.

Walnut Grove Elementary Principal Dr. Kate Donnelly, who was named the WCS Principal of the Year, is a Region-Level Semifinalist for the 2023-24 Tennessee Principal of the Year. Donnelly is one of four principals selected from schools in the Mid-Cumberland CORE region, and a panel of independent reviewers will select one principal from each of Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, plus the Shelby County-Municipals region, to become a finalist.

“Dr. Donnelly is an incredible administrator who leads and serves her community from her heart,” said WCS Executive Director of Elementary Education Laura LaChance. “She works to establish a family community at Walnut Grove with a focus on ensuring all students are working to attain their very best. Her ability to lead her teachers and staff with this central focus is one of the many reasons she is exemplary, and Williamson County Schools is thrilled that the committee reviewing the Principal of the Year submissions recognizes this level of excellence in her work. She is exceptional in every way.”

Mill Creek Middle theater teacher Aly Isom is a Region-Level Tennessee Teacher of the Year Semifinalist. She is one of three semifinalists from the Mid-Cumberland CORE region. Semifinalists are selected from each of the nine regions in the State: one from kindergarten through fourth grade, one from fifth through eighth grade and one from ninth through twelfth grade. Now, Isom will advance in the Tennessee Teacher of the Year competition.

“I come to work every day loving what I do and prefer to stay out of the limelight, which is ironic for a theater professional,” said Isom. “I am humbled to be considered among other outstanding educators. It is my privilege to direct and teach theater at Mill Creek Middle. I have been working diligently to teach our students how to become empathetic and to make the world around them a better place. The students and I developed a give-back initiative, and our mission is to improve our community and evoke service learning for our students. It is my honor to serve students who continue to make a difference in their school, their community and their world.”

The Tennessee Department of Education will announce the finalists for both awards this summer.

