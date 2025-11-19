WCS Earns Five TSSAA Cheer and Dance State Championships

WCS can add five more state titles to its collection following this year’s TSSAA Cheerleading and Dance State Championships.

Thompson’s Station Middle won the Middle School Game Day (Small) category for the second consecutive year.

“Winning back-to-back state championships is an incredible accomplishment,” said TSMS Head Coach Ashley Schmidt. “Every practice, every weekend spent perfecting routines, every cheer at a game and every moment of team bonding reflects the love and passion these student-athletes have for each other and for this sport. I am beyond blessed to lead such an amazing group of athletes and families who represent Thunder Cheer with pride and heart.”

Brentwood High earned the title in the High School Large Varsity division.

“The cheerleaders at BHS are second to none, and I could not be prouder of them,” said BHS Head Coach Mandy Bicsak. “They are dedicated student-athletes who excel in the classroom, and they are true cheerleaders that cheer on the sidelines every Friday night during football and basketball seasons. These girls are fierce competitors who put in the extra hours of practice each week necessary to compete with the best in the nation. We are extremely proud of our fourth TSSAA state championship in a row.”

BHS also won in the High School Jazz (Large Varsity) dance competition.

“I’m incredibly proud of these dancers,” said BHS Competition Coach Sydney Cash. “They showed up, worked hard all season and earned every bit of this win. Watching their dedication pay off at state is something I’ll never forget.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by BHS Head Coach Lori Quinn.

“I am so thankful to have been able to coach this group of girls this season,” said Quinn. “They are incredibly hard-working and an amazing group of girls. I am so proud of them and honored to be their coach.”

Centennial High claimed the title in the High School Game Day (Small) division.

Ravenwood High placed first in the High School Small Varsity category.

