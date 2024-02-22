WCS Early Learning Programs Now Accepting Applications

February 21, 2024 – The Williamson County Schools Early Learning Programs are now accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.

WCS Early Learning Programs are for children aged three to five years old and include the voluntary pre-kindergarten and early childhood special education/peer model programs. Both programs have their own eligibility criteria and placement process.

The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program is a State-funded general education program designed to enhance school readiness and success. This is achieved through purposeful play, movement, music and developmentally appropriate instructional activities. This program focuses on pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language development and social skills within the context of a preschool curriculum.

The Early Childhood Peer Program integrates students with disabilities and typically developing peer models. This program also focuses on the pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language, social and adaptive skills within the context of a preschool curriculum and teaches foundational skills for all children.

For more information, visit the WCS Early Learning Programs page. Click on the program you are interested in to apply.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News