WCS Early Childhood Peer Program Accepting Applications

Williamson County School’s Early Childhood (EC) Peer Program is accepting peer model applications for the 2020-21 school year.

The EC Peer Program integrates students with disabilities with typically-developing peer models and teaches fundamental skills using movement, music and play.

“We serve children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment using a developmental, whole child curriculum,” said WCS EC Specialist Katrina Bryson. “The early childhood classroom setting encourages all children, and the program focuses on developing skills in the context of a preschool classroom.”

To be eligible for the Peer Program, children must be between 3-5 years old and live in a WCS school zone.

There is no cost for the Peer Program. To apply, reach out to the contact listed on the WCS Early Childhood Peer Program page for the school you wish for your child to attend. This is not an application for the voluntary pre-kindergarten program.