WCS DECA Students Earn International Recognition

WCS high school DECA students are being recognized on the international stage.
At the end of April, students competed in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando. Ravenwood High’s Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lilyanne Smith placed first in the Independent Business Plan category.
“The team’s win is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Ravenwood High DECA adviser Jennifer Doak. “They practiced their presentation countless times, incorporating feedback after each run to improve their performance. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment.”
Students from Brentwood, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools earned recognition in the various categories of the competition. In addition to the competitive events at the conference, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and post-secondary options.
“DECA competitions help students prepare for college and careers by encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills,” said Page High DECA adviser Tristan Brown. “Former DECA members have come back to tell us that the competitions prepared them for classes requiring presentations and gave them an edge in their marketing and business courses because of the terminology they already knew. DECA has also helped members secure scholarships, acceptance into their preferred colleges and be placed in internships.”
Congratulations to the students listed below.
Automotive Services Marketing Series
- Top 20 Role Play: Michael Chiariello, Brentwood High
Business Finance Series
- Top Performer in Exam: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High
Harry Applegate: Hilton Scholarship
- Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High
Hotel Lodging and Management Series
- Second: Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High
Human Resources Management Series
- Fifth: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High
- Finalist: Addison Hilton, Page High
Independent Business Plan
- First: Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lilyanne Smith, Ravenwood High
Marketing Career Cluster Exam
- Top Performers: Varun Kilaru and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Ravenwood High
Principles of Business Management and Administration
- First in Test (Preliminary Competition): Violet Zimmerle, Page High
Retail Merchandising Individual Series
- Fifth: Sam Ross, Page High
