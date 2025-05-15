WCS DECA Students Earn International Recognition

WCS high school DECA students are being recognized on the international stage.

At the end of April, students competed in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando. Ravenwood High’s Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lilyanne Smith placed first in the Independent Business Plan category.

“The team’s win is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Ravenwood High DECA adviser Jennifer Doak. “They practiced their presentation countless times, incorporating feedback after each run to improve their performance. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment.”

Students from Brentwood, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools earned recognition in the various categories of the competition. In addition to the competitive events at the conference, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and post-secondary options.

“DECA competitions help students prepare for college and careers by encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills,” said Page High DECA adviser Tristan Brown. “Former DECA members have come back to tell us that the competitions prepared them for classes requiring presentations and gave them an edge in their marketing and business courses because of the terminology they already knew. DECA has also helped members secure scholarships, acceptance into their preferred colleges and be placed in internships.”

Congratulations to the students listed below.

Automotive Services Marketing Series

Top 20 Role Play: Michael Chiariello, Brentwood High

Business Finance Series

Top Performer in Exam: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High

Harry Applegate: Hilton Scholarship

Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High

Hotel Lodging and Management Series

Second: Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High

Human Resources Management Series

Fifth: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Finalist: Addison Hilton, Page High

Independent Business Plan

First: Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lilyanne Smith, Ravenwood High

Marketing Career Cluster Exam

Top Performers: Varun Kilaru and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Ravenwood High

Principles of Business Management and Administration

First in Test (Preliminary Competition): Violet Zimmerle, Page High

Retail Merchandising Individual Series

Fifth: Sam Ross, Page High

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email