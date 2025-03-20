WCS DECA Students Bound for International Conference

Williamson County Schools DECA students are bound for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida.

Students around Tennessee gathered in Chattanooga February 25-28 to participate in various events during the State Career Development Conference, including business finance, community awareness and automotive services. Several WCS students excelled at the competition and placed high enough to advance to the ICDC April 26-29.

Several WCS students were elected to leadership positions. Brentwood High’s Anjali Babu is the State DECA President; Page High’s Gavin Thier is the Vice President of Hospitality; and Summit High’s Owen Burrell is the Vice President of Career Development.

Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools’ chapters also received the Membership Campaign Award, and Nolensville High’s chapter was also recognized for its membership campaign. Brentwood’s chapter was also named a Chapter Campaign Winner.

Congratulations to the students and programs listed below:

Automotive Services Marketing Series

Third in Role Play: Jackson Rosenberg, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Michael Chiariello, Brentwood High

Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series

Second in Exam Score: Sofia Bartel, Franklin High

Fourth: Emery Price, Brentwood High

Fifth: Jenna Coleman, Brentwood High

Top Five: Micaela Tramontano, Summit High

Business Growth Plan

First: Srinath Narayanan, Aditya Pradeep and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Ravenwood High

Third: Brian Huang, Mahilon Mathios and Rushil Pradeep, Ravenwood High

Business Finance Series

First: Hansika Dhonadula and Vivaan Rochlani, Ravenwood High

Top Five: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High

Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

Second: Jumana Ali Amghaiab and Alison Andrews, Ravenwood High

Business Services Marketing Series

First: Janvi Vashishtha, Ravenwood High

Third: Carolyn Burke, Brentwood High

Fifth: Eva Morrison, Brentwood High

Business Solutions Project

First: Akash Ashwin, Vihaan Bussa and Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High

Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

First: Rohan Kilaru, Srikar Kusumanchi and Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Daksh Mukerji, Saksham Varshney and Adwaya Yesare, Ravenwood High

Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Second: Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, Brentwood High

Top Five: Sienna McKinney and Lainey Peveto, Franklin High

Career Development Conference

Third: Jackie Lin, Abhisri Singh and Kajal Vishwakarma, Ravenwood High

Chapter of the Year

First: Brentwood High

Fifth: Page High

Community Awareness Project

Fifth: Joaquin Neeley, Vighnesh Vijayakumar and Abhinav Vijayanand, Ravenwood High

Community Giving Project

Fourth: Aishi Mehrotra, Yahshaswi Miriyala and Riddhima Singh, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Akhila Chinta, Abeir Naeem and Shyna Sharma, Ravenwood High

Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

First: Callie Costantine and Elaina Fields, Brentwood High

Entrepreneurship Series

First: Aananya Vig, Ravenwood High

Finance Operations Research

Third: Tiya Desai, Krina Patel and Medha Tandon, Ravenwood High

Financial Literacy Project

First: Saisha Kumar and Samuel Michael, Ravenwood High

Financial Services Team Decision Making

Second: Oluwaseyi Amosun and Phoebe Kelso, Ravenwood High

First in Role Play: Taylor Grant and Dorsa Taheri, Franklin High

Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

Second: Savannah Tardy, Page High

Third: Khady Ndiaye, Independence High

Fourth: Abigail Tesfagiorgis, Nolensville High

Fifth: Chaplin Clauer, Brentwood High

First in Role Play: Izzy Bitterman and Catherine Rivadavia, Franklin High

Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Fifth: Sydney Lokkesmoe and Molly Stallman, Brentwood High

Sixth: Emma Scott Smith and Blakely Willie, Page High

Hotel and Lodging Management Series

First: Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High

Third: Felopateer Joseph, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Ruhee Gupta, Ravenwood High

Human Resources Management Series

First: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Fifth: Addison Hilton and Andrew Wagnon, Page High

Independent Business Plan

Second: Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lillyanne Smith, Ravenwood High

Third: Gabrielle Hughley, Nolensville High

Innovation Plan

Second: Bailey Childress and Hailey Leonard, Page High

Third: Yash Deorah, Niloy Mazumdar and Karan Soni, Ravenwood High

Integrated Marketing Campaign Event

First: Manushri Kalasikam, Ashley Kalvala and Savannah Poynter, Ravenwood High

Integrated Marketing Campaign Product

Second: Addison Drabik, Lauren Lee and Jill Patel, Page High

Integrated Marketing Campaign Service

First: Chloe Liang and Mahi Nandrey, Page High

International Business Plan

First: Ishaan Khanna, Arnav Mehta and Yug Patel, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Dev Gupta, Noah Knies and Aadhav Pradeep, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High

Marketing Communication Series

First: Anna Riley, Brentwood High

Fourth: Hudson Hill, Brentwood High

Fifth: Dhakshin Suresh Kumar, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Sloane Conway, Brentwood High

Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Second: Hailey Robb and Anniston Siefert, Brentwood High

Third: Varun Kilaru and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Ravenwood High

Third in Role Play: Hannah Farkas and Kaylee Lange, Page High

Personal Financial Literacy

First: Mikhail Jacobsen, Brentwood High

Third: Kevin Chen, Brentwood High

Fifth: David Zhen, Brentwood High

Principles of Business Management and Administration

First in Role Play: Madeline Carrico, Franklin High

Sixth: Violet Zimmerle, Page High

Principles of Entrepreneurship

First: Nicholas LeMasters, Brentwood High

Fourth: Presleigh Maynard, Brentwood High

Principles of Finance

Third: Andrew Hutcheson, Brentwood High

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Top Five: Emma Zhang, Franklin High

Principles of Marketing

Second in Exam Score: Alexander Wagnon, Page High

Fifth: Amogh Kakumanu, Ravenwood High

Professional Selling Event

Second: Youngjoo Yi, Brentwood High

Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

First: Aryan Chaitanya, Ravenwood High

Third: Udhikaman Syal, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Landon Armstrong, Page High

Retail Merchandising Series

First: Sam Ross, Page High

Fifth: Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High

School Based Enterprise

Gold Re-Certification: Lauren Goward and Samisha Kumar, Ravenwood High

Gold Re-Certification: Yug Patel and Raeya Chourasia, Brentwood High

Gold Re-Certification: The Colosseum, Summit High

Gold Re-Certification: Andrew Wagnon and Katherine Bailey, Page High

Gold Level – Retail Operation: Sadie Lewis and Alex Poerio, Centennial High

Gold Level – Food Operation: Camden Marceno and Eli Lewis

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research

Third: Shruthi Mogan, Marielle Vientos and Madelyn Zdunek, Page High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series

Second: Hannah Skaar, Ravenwood High

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Fourth: Kerry Somers and Clare Somers, Brentwood High

Start-Up Business Plan

Third: Muskaan Maheshwari, Kumudini Munjeti and Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Ava Sandberg and Cameron Work, Brentwood High

Top Five: Josie Hammond, Josie Lander and Katherine Wright, Franklin High

Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Fifth: Haley Shields and Lena Spielman, Page High

Source: WCS

