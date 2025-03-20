WCS DECA Students Bound for International Conference

Williamson County Schools DECA students are bound for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida.
Students around Tennessee gathered in Chattanooga February 25-28 to participate in various events during the State Career Development Conference, including business finance, community awareness and automotive services. Several WCS students excelled at the competition and placed high enough to advance to the ICDC April 26-29.
Several WCS students were elected to leadership positions. Brentwood High’s Anjali Babu is the State DECA President; Page High’s Gavin Thier is the Vice President of Hospitality; and Summit High’s Owen Burrell is the Vice President of Career Development.
Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools’ chapters also received the Membership Campaign Award, and Nolensville High’s chapter was also recognized for its membership campaign. Brentwood’s chapter was also named a Chapter Campaign Winner.
Congratulations to the students and programs listed below:
Automotive Services Marketing Series
- Third in Role Play: Jackson Rosenberg, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Michael Chiariello, Brentwood High
Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series
- Second in Exam Score: Sofia Bartel, Franklin High
- Fourth: Emery Price, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Jenna Coleman, Brentwood High
- Top Five: Micaela Tramontano, Summit High
Business Growth Plan
- First: Srinath Narayanan, Aditya Pradeep and Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Ravenwood High
- Third: Brian Huang, Mahilon Mathios and Rushil Pradeep, Ravenwood High
Business Finance Series
- First: Hansika Dhonadula and Vivaan Rochlani, Ravenwood High
- Top Five: Nathan Hoggard, Summit High
Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making
- Second: Jumana Ali Amghaiab and Alison Andrews, Ravenwood High
Business Services Marketing Series
- First: Janvi Vashishtha, Ravenwood High
- Third: Carolyn Burke, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Eva Morrison, Brentwood High
Business Solutions Project
- First: Akash Ashwin, Vihaan Bussa and Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High
Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
- First: Rohan Kilaru, Srikar Kusumanchi and Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Daksh Mukerji, Saksham Varshney and Adwaya Yesare, Ravenwood High
Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Second: Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, Brentwood High
- Top Five: Sienna McKinney and Lainey Peveto, Franklin High
Career Development Conference
- Third: Jackie Lin, Abhisri Singh and Kajal Vishwakarma, Ravenwood High
Chapter of the Year
- First: Brentwood High
- Fifth: Page High
Community Awareness Project
- Fifth: Joaquin Neeley, Vighnesh Vijayakumar and Abhinav Vijayanand, Ravenwood High
Community Giving Project
- Fourth: Aishi Mehrotra, Yahshaswi Miriyala and Riddhima Singh, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Akhila Chinta, Abeir Naeem and Shyna Sharma, Ravenwood High
Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
- First: Callie Costantine and Elaina Fields, Brentwood High
Entrepreneurship Series
- First: Aananya Vig, Ravenwood High
Finance Operations Research
- Third: Tiya Desai, Krina Patel and Medha Tandon, Ravenwood High
Financial Literacy Project
- First: Saisha Kumar and Samuel Michael, Ravenwood High
Financial Services Team Decision Making
- Second: Oluwaseyi Amosun and Phoebe Kelso, Ravenwood High
- First in Role Play: Taylor Grant and Dorsa Taheri, Franklin High
Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
- Second: Savannah Tardy, Page High
- Third: Khady Ndiaye, Independence High
- Fourth: Abigail Tesfagiorgis, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Chaplin Clauer, Brentwood High
- First in Role Play: Izzy Bitterman and Catherine Rivadavia, Franklin High
Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
- Fifth: Sydney Lokkesmoe and Molly Stallman, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Emma Scott Smith and Blakely Willie, Page High
Hotel and Lodging Management Series
- First: Allison Hoesel, Brentwood High
- Third: Felopateer Joseph, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Ruhee Gupta, Ravenwood High
Human Resources Management Series
- First: Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Addison Hilton and Andrew Wagnon, Page High
Independent Business Plan
- Second: Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lillyanne Smith, Ravenwood High
- Third: Gabrielle Hughley, Nolensville High
Innovation Plan
- Second: Bailey Childress and Hailey Leonard, Page High
- Third: Yash Deorah, Niloy Mazumdar and Karan Soni, Ravenwood High
Integrated Marketing Campaign Event
- First: Manushri Kalasikam, Ashley Kalvala and Savannah Poynter, Ravenwood High
Integrated Marketing Campaign Product
- Second: Addison Drabik, Lauren Lee and Jill Patel, Page High
Integrated Marketing Campaign Service
- First: Chloe Liang and Mahi Nandrey, Page High
International Business Plan
- First: Ishaan Khanna, Arnav Mehta and Yug Patel, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Dev Gupta, Noah Knies and Aadhav Pradeep, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High
Marketing Communication Series
- First: Anna Riley, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Hudson Hill, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Dhakshin Suresh Kumar, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Sloane Conway, Brentwood High
Marketing Management Team Decision Making
- Second: Hailey Robb and Anniston Siefert, Brentwood High
- Third: Varun Kilaru and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Ravenwood High
- Third in Role Play: Hannah Farkas and Kaylee Lange, Page High
Personal Financial Literacy
- First: Mikhail Jacobsen, Brentwood High
- Third: Kevin Chen, Brentwood High
- Fifth: David Zhen, Brentwood High
Principles of Business Management and Administration
- First in Role Play: Madeline Carrico, Franklin High
- Sixth: Violet Zimmerle, Page High
Principles of Entrepreneurship
- First: Nicholas LeMasters, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Presleigh Maynard, Brentwood High
Principles of Finance
- Third: Andrew Hutcheson, Brentwood High
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Top Five: Emma Zhang, Franklin High
Principles of Marketing
- Second in Exam Score: Alexander Wagnon, Page High
- Fifth: Amogh Kakumanu, Ravenwood High
Professional Selling Event
- Second: Youngjoo Yi, Brentwood High
Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series
- First: Aryan Chaitanya, Ravenwood High
- Third: Udhikaman Syal, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Landon Armstrong, Page High
Retail Merchandising Series
- First: Sam Ross, Page High
- Fifth: Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High
School Based Enterprise
- Gold Re-Certification: Lauren Goward and Samisha Kumar, Ravenwood High
- Gold Re-Certification: Yug Patel and Raeya Chourasia, Brentwood High
- Gold Re-Certification: The Colosseum, Summit High
- Gold Re-Certification: Andrew Wagnon and Katherine Bailey, Page High
- Gold Level – Retail Operation: Sadie Lewis and Alex Poerio, Centennial High
- Gold Level – Food Operation: Camden Marceno and Eli Lewis
Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research
- Third: Shruthi Mogan, Marielle Vientos and Madelyn Zdunek, Page High
Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series
- Second: Hannah Skaar, Ravenwood High
Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
- Fourth: Kerry Somers and Clare Somers, Brentwood High
Start-Up Business Plan
- Third: Muskaan Maheshwari, Kumudini Munjeti and Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Ava Sandberg and Cameron Work, Brentwood High
- Top Five: Josie Hammond, Josie Lander and Katherine Wright, Franklin High
Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Fifth: Haley Shields and Lena Spielman, Page High
