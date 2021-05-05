WCS Culture Strategy Plan Work Continues

There are multiple opportunities over the next few weeks for WCS stakeholders to provide input into the development of the district’s Culture Strategy Plan.

This week, WCS leaders have been working in-person with Fostering Healthy Solutions to review district policies and student handbooks. WCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vickie Hall is overseeing the process and is encouraged by the feedback so far.

“It’s valuable to have experts in their field evaluate our policies and procedures,” said Hall. “The Fosters have already given me guidance and suggestions on how we can improve upon some of our processes.”

Next steps in data gathering will include a series of surveys that will be sent to families to gather thoughts and feedback. Parents of students in grades 8-12 should be on the lookout for an email on Thursday, April 29. The email will be sent to the parent’s Skyward account and explain the details of a student survey that will be offered. Parent and staff surveys will also be administered May 5.

The next Listen and Learn sessions will take place May 14-15. These public Zoom sessions are open to any WCS stakeholder. Participants are required to register beforehand, and each session is limited to the first 100 people who register. Registration links for the May 14-15 sessions will be released through InFocus, on May 11.