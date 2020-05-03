WCS Conducts Internet Access Survey

Williamson County Schools’ families with students currently in kindergarten through eleventh grades are being asked to participate in an Internet access survey next week. The district will call households using its phone notification system on Thursday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m.

Superintendent Jason Golden says the decision to use the phone as a survey tool will allow all families the opportunity to participate since not all households have Internet access.

“The results will help inform us of the needs of our families as we prepare for school next fall and tell us if we will need to purchase additional resources over the summer,” said Golden. “I hope all families will participate.”

Families will receive a call on Tuesday, May 5 to remind them that the survey call will be made on Thursday, May 7.

The survey will have two questions:

Do you have Internet access in your home? Press one for yes. Press two for no.

If you do have Internet access, do you consider your Internet access reliable most of the time? Press one for yes. Press two for no. Press three for do not have Internet.

The district will call families who do not respond to the call on Thursday, May 7 again on Friday, May 8.