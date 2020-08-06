WCS College Fair Replaced with Virtual College 101 Sessions

Though the district will not host a traditional College Fair this year, high school students still have the opportunity to receive the information and support they need.

“Due to the pandemic, WCS has cancelled our annual in-person college fair this year,” said WCS High School Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “However, we will provide families with virtual opportunities to explore and interact with colleges and universities around the country throughout the year.”

The first opportunity is a series of virtual College 101 sessions. The sessions, hosted by the Nashville Admissions Regional Network (NARN), are scheduled for the upcoming weeks. Each meeting begins with an informational session followed by 10-minute college presentations and time for questions. A different group of colleges will present each week.

The schedule of presentations is listed below. Those interested in attending should register for their desired sessions. Once registered, they will receive a link for the virtual session.

Tuesday, August 11th: 6 p.m.

Access Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqdu-hrT8sHdXwjn89g5YZPBpy7OMLJmZC

College 101 Presentation: 6 p.m.

Grand Canyon University: 6:20 p.m.

University of Alabama: 6:30 p.m.

University of Louisville: 6:40 p.m.

University of Montevallo: 6:50 p.m.

Q&A: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12th: 6 p.m.

Access Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsfuigrzgoGtO9QQnLA2kNdMPAANsBVIOG

College 101 Presentation: 6 p.m.

Bellarmine University: 6:20 p.m.

Miami University, Ohio: 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech: 6:40 p.m.

University of Tennessee- Martin: 6:50 p.m.

Q&A: 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 13th: 6 p.m.

Access Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtceCqqj0uHtASnqpnyRmRIz8CWjQQHiZu