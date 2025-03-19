WCS Coaches Recognized by Tennessee Football Coaches Association

Two coaches have been honored by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association for their outstanding contributions to the sport.

Coach Will Hester from Ravenwood High School was awarded the title of 2024 6A Head Coach of the Year. The Raptors finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 13-1.

“It’s a blessing to be recognized as the 6A Coach of the Year by my peers in the coaching profession,” Hester stated. “We had a fantastic group of players this year who made the season enjoyable.”

Additionally, Coach Sean Temple from Page High School received the accolade of 2024 5A Assistant Coach of the Year. Temple helped lead the Patriots to an undefeated regular season. The team made it all the way to the Class 5A State Championship game where they lost to Sevier County.

“I am truly honored to be named the Tennessee 5A Assistant Coach of the Year, especially among so many outstanding coaches in this state,” said Temple. “This award reflects the mentorship of my previous coaches, the leadership of Coach Rathbone, and the incredible work of our Page coaching staff. I also want to extend a huge thank you to our players for their effort, toughness and willingness to be coached every single day. This accomplishment is all about them.”

Source: WCS

