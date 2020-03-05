Williamson County Schools have announced schools will be closed Friday, March 6th and Monday, March 9th due to a case of coronavirus in Williamson County.

Williamson County Schools posted the following on Facebook:

As part of our preparedness plan and as an additional precaution, Williamson County Schools will be closed districtwide for deep cleaning on Friday, March 6 and Monday, March 9. The School Age Child Care program will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be cancelled until campuses can be deep cleaned. Schools will communicate if their events are cleared to occur.

These days will count as inclement weather days, so we will have seven remaining days after March 9.

As mentioned in our district newsletter, InFocus, on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health is providing information about COVID-19 on its website. Additional information about symptoms, prevention, treatment and testing is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

WCS nurses are encouraging families to follow the recommendations of the CDC to prevent the spread of flu. Those include regular handwashing, cough etiquette and staying home if you are sick. Parents can visit our website for the complete list of WCS illness guidelines.

We will continue to follow the guidance of our local and state health departments, and please know that we are committed to updating you with information as it becomes available to us.