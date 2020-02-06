Due to illness, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Friday, February 7.

The School Aged Child Care program will operate at snow day sites.

WCS Illness Guidelines:

If your child has a fever, WCS Illness Guidelines state that children stay home until they are fever‐free for 24 hours without the use of medicine. If your child is experiencing vomiting/diarrhea, keep your child home for 24 hours after the last time of occurrence.
If your child is taking antibiotics, keep your child home until 24 hours after the first dose of antibiotics. Read more here.

Previous articleSummit High Social Media Threat Deemed Not Credible
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here