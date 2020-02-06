Due to illness, there will be no school in Williamson County Schools on Friday, February 7.

The School Aged Child Care program will operate at snow day sites.

WCS Illness Guidelines:

If your child has a fever, WCS Illness Guidelines state that children stay home until they are fever‐free for 24 hours without the use of medicine. If your child is experiencing vomiting/diarrhea, keep your child home for 24 hours after the last time of occurrence.

If your child is taking antibiotics, keep your child home until 24 hours after the first dose of antibiotics. Read more here.