WCS Class of 2024 Graduation Dates Announced

March 5, 2024 – The Class of 2024 is just a few months away from walking across the stage.
The district’s graduation window is May 23-26. Each high school’s ceremony date, time and location are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school. From WCS InFocus
|
School Name
|
Date
|
Time
|
Place
|
Brentwood High
|
Saturday, May 25
|
1 p.m.
|
Lipscomb University Allen Arena
|
Centennial High
|
Thursday, May 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Fairview High
|
Friday, May 24
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Franklin High
|
Thursday, May 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Independence High
|
Thursday, May 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Nolensville High
|
Friday, May 24
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Page High
|
Friday, May 24
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Ravenwood High
|
Saturday, May 25
|
10 a.m.
|
Belmont University Curb Center
|
Renaissance High
|
Friday, May 24
|
5 p.m.
|
4th Avenue Church of Christ
|
Summit High
|
Friday, May 24
|
7 p.m.
|
Football Stadium
|
Vanguard Virtual High
|
Thursday, May 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Summit High Auditorium