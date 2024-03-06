WCS Class of 2024 Graduation Dates Announced

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by WCS

March 5, 2024 – The Class of 2024 is just a few months away from walking across the stage.

The district’s graduation window is May 23-26. Each high school’s ceremony date, time and location are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school. From WCS InFocus

 

School Name

 

Date

 

Time

 

Place

 

Brentwood High

  

Saturday, May 25

  

1 p.m.

  

Lipscomb University Allen Arena
 

Centennial High

  

Thursday, May 23

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Fairview High

  

Friday, May 24

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Franklin High

  

Thursday, May 23

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Independence High

  

Thursday, May 23

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Nolensville High

  

Friday, May 24

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Page High

  

Friday, May 24

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Ravenwood High

  

Saturday, May 25

  

10 a.m.

  

Belmont University Curb Center
 

Renaissance High

  

Friday, May 24

  

5 p.m.

  

4th Avenue Church of Christ
 

Summit High

  

Friday, May 24

  

7 p.m.

  

Football Stadium
 

Vanguard Virtual High

  

Thursday, May 23

  

7 p.m.

  

Summit High Auditorium
