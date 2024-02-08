WCS Class of 2023 Leads State in ACT Exam Data

February 6, 2024 – The WCS Class of 2023 has the highest percentage of all students in the State to score a 21 or higher on the ACT exam, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

Of last year’s graduating class, 75 percent met the State’s overall composite benchmark with 100 percent of WCS students participating. By scoring a 21 composite or higher, students are eligible for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship. The district’s average composite is 24.7 with 3,379 WCS students taking the exam. The State’s average is 19. Out of 148 public school districts in Tennessee, only 75 had a participation rate of 99 percent or higher.

“Teachers at every grade level contribute to a graduating senior’s success, and I want to celebrate our students for their hard work along with every teacher who contributed to this accomplishment,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. ” A 21 composite score translates into scholarship dollars and additional opportunities for students after high school graduation.”

In the Class of 2023, 49.4 percent of students achieved college-ready benchmarks in all four subject areas, up from 48.5 percent for the Class of 2022.

For more information about State ACT data, visit the TDOE website.

Source: WCS Infocus

