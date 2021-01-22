WCS Class of 2021 Graduation Dates Announced

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
WCS Class of 2021 Graduation Dates Announced
Photo by WCS

Graduation dates are set for the Class of 2021 to walk across the stage.

The district’s graduation window is May 21-23. Dates, times and locations of each ceremony are listed below.

 

School

 

  

Date

 

  

Time

 

  

Place

 
 

Brentwood High

 

  

Sunday, May 23

 

  

1 p.m.

 

  

Lipscomb University Allen Arena

 
 

Centennial High

 

  

Sunday, May 23

 

  

6 p.m.

 

  

Lipscomb University Allen Arena

 
 

Fairview High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 
 

Franklin High

 

  

Sunday, May 23

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 
 

Independence High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

2 p.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 
 

Nolensville High

 

  

Sunday, May 23

 

  

2 p.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 
 

Page High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

9 a.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 
 

Ravenwood High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Belmont University Curb Center

 
 

Renaissance High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

 
 

Summit High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Williamson County Ag-Expo Center

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here