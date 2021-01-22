WCS Class of 2021 Graduation Dates Announced

Graduation dates are set for the Class of 2021 to walk across the stage.
The district’s graduation window is May 21-23. Dates, times and locations of each ceremony are listed below.
|
School
|
Date
|
Time
|
Place
|
Brentwood High
|
Sunday, May 23
|
1 p.m.
|
Lipscomb University Allen Arena
|
Centennial High
|
Sunday, May 23
|
6 p.m.
|
Lipscomb University Allen Arena
|
Fairview High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center
|
Franklin High
|
Sunday, May 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center
|
Independence High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
2 p.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center
|
Nolensville High
|
Sunday, May 23
|
2 p.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center
|
Page High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
9 a.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center
|
Ravenwood High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
10 a.m.
|
Belmont University Curb Center
|
Renaissance High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
10 a.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
|
Summit High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
7 p.m.
|
Williamson County Ag-Expo Center