WCS Choir Students Join Mid-State, All-State Choirs

Thirty-one WCS high school choir students are now part of the Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) All-State Choirs, and dozens more have earned spots on the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Mid-State Choirs.

To be selected for the choirs, students were required to learn pieces of music and sight-read an additional selection. The performances were judged using a rubric that evaluated pitch, diction, tone, rhythm and more. The group of judges was made up of teachers and members of the MTVA.

Students in the Freshman Honor Choir will perform on January 19 at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Students in other Mid-State and All-State groups will also perform in the spring. More details about the performances will be available on the MTVA website.

Congratulations to the students listed.

