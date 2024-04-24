WCS Celebrates the April Bus Drivers of the Month

April 23 is School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, which means it’s the perfect time to celebrate the April Bus Drivers of the Month.

On Wednesday, April 17, Ed Stanley, Jan Collins, Mike Jones, Mary Ann Pointer and Richard Aguirre were recognized with the help of Sonic Drive-In. Each driver or attendant received a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

Each month, the district and Sonic Drive-In aim to thank bus drivers and attendants for their hard work. To date, 28 general education drivers and seven special education driver and attendant pairs have received the award.

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

The district is still looking to hire bus drivers. If you would like to join the WCS team, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

Source: WCS

