WCS Celebrates Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week

Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week will take place January 25-31.

Superintendent Jason Golden publicly thanked the District’s 12 Board members for their service to WCS families at the January 20 School Board meeting.

“Elected school boards are the closest elected officials to the people they serve,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I appreciate our Board’s dedication to representing their communities and commitment to providing excellent opportunities in academics, athletics and the arts for students and schools.”

The Williamson County School Board consists of one member elected from each voting district in the county. Members are elected for four-year terms on a schedule alternating between even and odd districts. They meet on a monthly schedule with additional policy meetings and work sessions.

District Four Representative Josh Brown serves as the School Board Chair, and District Nine Representative Claire Reeves serves as Vice Chair.

The Board members for each district are listed below:

District One: Tony Bostic

District Two: Dan Cash

District Three: Dennis Driggers

District Four: Josh Brown

District Five: Margie Johnson

District Six: Jay Galbreath

District Seven: Melissa Wyatt

District Eight: Donna Clements

District Nine: Claire Reeves

District 10: Eric Welch

District 11: Tonja Hibma

District 12: Drason Beasley

For more information about the School Board, visit the WCS Board Meeting and Members pages of the website.

Source: WCS

