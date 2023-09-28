WCS Celebrates September Bus Drivers of the Month

With the help of Sonic Drive-In, the district is once again celebrating six Bus Drivers of the Month.

On Tuesday, September 26, Mike Roe, Heather Crowner, Tony Eckert, Debra Lurty, Sue Harrah and Nina Mangrum received a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and certificates to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

The district is still looking to hire bus drivers. If you would like to join the WCS team, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

