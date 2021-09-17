WCS Celebrates Record-Breaking Number of National Merit Semifinalists

For the first time, Williamson County Schools is celebrating 72 National Merit Semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 15. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. The district’s previous record was 53, originally set in 2018. In 2019, the district matched the record of 53 Semifinalists, and in 2020, there were 52.

“Congratulations to these students as well as the teachers and staff who have worked with them along their educational journey,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This achievement will open many doors for them in the future.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In February, any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified. The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.

“The accomplishment of exceeding 70 National Merit Semifinalists is further evidence that our students are learning and achieving at very high levels, even during challenging times,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We are very proud of the continued focus and perseverance of our students and teachers.”

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

Congratulations to the Semifinalists listed below:

Brentwood High

  • Max Aulino
  • Frankie Bailey
  • Luke Biddle
  • Sally Choi
  • Edith Corey
  • Seth Creech
  • Will Dawson
  • Jack Hudson
  • Andrew Li
  • Campbell McClendon
  • Maren McKean
  • Zoe Oldham
  • Russell Overton
  • Alice Qu
  • Harinishree Sathu
  • Siena Shepherd
  • Noah True
  • Alex Weiss
  • Alexander Wilson
  • Rina Xu
  • Eric Youngberg
  • Jason Zhang

Centennial High

  • Abhinay Dixit
  • Preston Khetsavanh
  • Jackson Pfefferkorn
  • Rayyan Syed
  • Samuel Zachariah

Franklin High

  • James Anisi
  • Lening Cui
  • Emma Edwards
  • Grace Fagan
  • Anthony Mendoza
  • Lisa Messier
  • William Poff
  • Ellen Sanders
  • Cathleen Smalley
  • Emily Taylor
  • Russell Warsetsky
  • Abby Webb
  • James Williams

Independence High

  • Hunter Basola
  • Sierra Beck
  • Jacob Daymude
  • Alexandra Hasamear
  • Srivatsav Nemmani
  • Laney Woynaroski
  • Ella Wyckoff

Nolensville High

  • Catherine Campbell
  • Tyler Hummel
  • Josef Ribble

Page High

  • Shreeti Amit
  • Jack Peltier
  • Cooper Spain
  • Monica Vazquez

Ravenwood High

  • Ana Antic
  • Kaylee Bae
  • Ella Bullock-Papa
  • Daniel Chen
  • Jackson Doub
  • Regan Enderle
  • Amanda Huang
  • Ryan Jordan
  • Matthew Liu
  • Harshitha Marepally
  • Riya Mitra
  • Milind Muthiah
  • Snigdha Narayandas
  • Jackson Stone
  • Brooks Taylor

Renaissance High

  • Mason Adams
  • Chase Fetherling

Summit High

  • Jorge Ikeda-Sanchez

