WCS Celebrates Record-Breaking Number of National Merit Semifinalists

For the first time, Williamson County Schools is celebrating 72 National Merit Semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 15. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this honor. The district’s previous record was 53, originally set in 2018. In 2019, the district matched the record of 53 Semifinalists, and in 2020, there were 52.

“Congratulations to these students as well as the teachers and staff who have worked with them along their educational journey,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “This achievement will open many doors for them in the future.”

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In February, any Semifinalist who has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist will be notified. The Merit Scholarship winners will then be chosen from the Finalists.

“The accomplishment of exceeding 70 National Merit Semifinalists is further evidence that our students are learning and achieving at very high levels, even during challenging times,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We are very proud of the continued focus and perseverance of our students and teachers.”

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and their high school must submit an application including information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and any honors and awards they received.

Congratulations to the Semifinalists listed below:

Brentwood High

Max Aulino

Frankie Bailey

Luke Biddle

Sally Choi

Edith Corey

Seth Creech

Will Dawson

Jack Hudson

Andrew Li

Campbell McClendon

Maren McKean

Zoe Oldham

Russell Overton

Alice Qu

Harinishree Sathu

Siena Shepherd

Noah True

Alex Weiss

Alexander Wilson

Rina Xu

Eric Youngberg

Jason Zhang

Centennial High

Abhinay Dixit

Preston Khetsavanh

Jackson Pfefferkorn

Rayyan Syed

Samuel Zachariah

Franklin High

James Anisi

Lening Cui

Emma Edwards

Grace Fagan

Anthony Mendoza

Lisa Messier

William Poff

Ellen Sanders

Cathleen Smalley

Emily Taylor

Russell Warsetsky

Abby Webb

James Williams