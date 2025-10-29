WCS Celebrates October Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is proud to celebrate the bus drivers who go the extra mile to keep students safe and on schedule.

The October Bus Drivers of the Month are Chris Stringer, Jennie Talkington, Teri Simons, Ryan Capps, Shawn Linne and Larry Simons.

The drivers were recognized during a special ceremony on October 22. Thanks to Sonic Drive-In, each honoree received a free breakfast, a gift card and a certificate of appreciation.

Each month, a selection committee sorts through nominations to celebrate a group of bus drivers who go above and beyond to serve our students and communities.

If you know a bus driver who’s deserving of this honor, submit a nomination through the WCS website to help us celebrate them in an upcoming month.

Source: WCS

