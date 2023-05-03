WCS Celebrates National Library Week

In honor of National Library Week April 23-29, librarians across the district treated their students and schools to a little bit of extra fun.

“WCS librarians planned several activities in their libraries throughout the month,” said FHS librarian Tiffany Tucker. “This year’s theme for the week was ‘There’s More to the Story.'”

At Grassland Middle, librarian Susan Oldham selected a daily game for students to play as they visited the library. At Legacy Middle, librarian Amanda Eubanks led students through a Poem in Your Pocket activity, as April is also National Poetry Month. Students at Hillsboro School had the opportunity to play a Bookworms in a Jar guessing game, create bookmarks and vote on the Volunteer State Book Award nominees. The HEMS librarian is Sue Fox. At Page Middle, librarian Julie Caudle Fox ended the week with Harry Potter-themed trivia and games.

At the high school level, librarians at Franklin High had plenty of activities for their students. From storytime with early childcare classes and a school-wide Poetry Slam to providing the perfect photo backdrop with a special sign, librarians Lisa Graham and Tiffany Tucker, as well as library assistant Tar Zaring, made sure to involve everyone.

Independence High librarians Christy Sweeney and Dominique Viaene and Summit High librarians Sherry Monroe and Shannon Murphy all hosted a Book in a Jar contest at their schools.

Take a look at the photo gallery to see highlights from some of the mentioned schools.