WCS Celebrates Departmental Employees of the Year

April 3, 2024 – Departments across the district have named their employees of the year.
The Departmental Employees of the Year are selected for their support in providing an excellent education for the district’s students.
“These employees are instrumental to the success of the district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”
The Departmental Employees are listed below:
- Andrea Green – School Age Child Care
- Darin Guy – Maintenance Department
- Thomas Herbert – Information Technology
- Lauren Berlin – Health Care Professional
- Glenda King – Transportation Department
- Alyssa Earls – School Counselor, Elementary
- Chris Coleman – School Counselor, Middle
- Mia Monroe – School Counselor, High
- Aisha Leftwich – School Psychologist
- Sarah Curtis – School Social Worker
- Kimberly Russell – Speech Language Pathologist
- Lisa Lewis – Student Support Services System-Wide Professional
- Sailaja Nukala – Substitute Teacher