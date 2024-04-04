WCS Celebrates Departmental Employees of the Year

April 3, 2024 – Departments across the district have named their employees of the year.

The Departmental Employees of the Year are selected for their support in providing an excellent education for the district’s students.

“These employees are instrumental to the success of the district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”

The Departmental Employees are listed below:

Andrea Green – School Age Child Care

Darin Guy – Maintenance Department

Thomas Herbert – Information Technology

Lauren Berlin – Health Care Professional

Glenda King – Transportation Department

Alyssa Earls – School Counselor, Elementary

Chris Coleman – School Counselor, Middle

Mia Monroe – School Counselor, High

Aisha Leftwich – School Psychologist

Sarah Curtis – School Social Worker

Kimberly Russell – Speech Language Pathologist

Lisa Lewis – Student Support Services System-Wide Professional

Sailaja Nukala – Substitute Teacher

