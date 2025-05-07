WCS Celebrates Departmental Employees of the Year

The departmental employees of the year for Williamson County Schools have been announced.
“Many of these staff members represent departments that sometimes go unnoticed to many of our families, but they are vital to the success of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I truly appreciate their hard work and commitment.”
Congratulations to the following employees:
- Molly Wuller – Student Support Services System-Wide Professional
- Jennifer Barlar – Speech Language Pathologist
- Diana Briley – School Psychologist
- Tanahia Newman – School Social Worker
- Terri Rappe – Health Care Professional
- Nancy Rogers – School Aged Child Care
- Lauren Ansley – School Counselor, Elementary
- Tara Herbert – School Counselor, Middle
- Angela Sawyers – School Counselor, High
- Justin Stokes – Information Technology
- Bryan Hammon – Maintenance Department
- Michael Dye – Transportation Department
