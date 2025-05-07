WCS Celebrates Departmental Employees of the Year

The departmental employees of the year for Williamson County Schools have been announced.

“Many of these staff members represent departments that sometimes go unnoticed to many of our families, but they are vital to the success of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I truly appreciate their hard work and commitment.”

Congratulations to the following employees:

Molly Wuller – Student Support Services System-Wide Professional

Jennifer Barlar – Speech Language Pathologist

Diana Briley – School Psychologist

Tanahia Newman – School Social Worker

Terri Rappe – Health Care Professional

Nancy Rogers – School Aged Child Care

Lauren Ansley – School Counselor, Elementary

Tara Herbert – School Counselor, Middle

Angela Sawyers – School Counselor, High

Justin Stokes – Information Technology

Bryan Hammon – Maintenance Department

Michael Dye – Transportation Department

Source: WCS

