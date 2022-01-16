WCS Celebrates Career of Textbook Supervisor Nannie Curry

A career spanning more than 40 years comes to an end. In this video, friends and coworkers say farewell to WCS Textbook Supervisor Nannie Curry as she begins a new chapter in life.
