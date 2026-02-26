WCS Celebrates Assistant Principals of the Year

The Assistant Principals of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels have been announced.

Creekside Elementary’s Amy Akin is the Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year; Woodland Middle’s Dr. Bill Toungette is the Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year; and Ravenwood High’s Leslie Harries is the High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

“Honoring our administrators is one of my favorite things to do each year,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our assistant principals work hard each day to support their principals and school communities.”

Source: WCS

