WCS Celebrates 50 Years with Willie Dickerson

Williamson County Schools is proud to celebrate Executive Director of Secondary School Willie Dickerson’s 50 years of service to the district.
Dickerson’s time in WCS is second only to Harriet Medlin, who is entering her 55th year of teaching at Brentwood High.
Take a look at the video above to hear Dickerson’s reflections on her time in the district.
