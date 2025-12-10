WCS Celebrates 2025-26 Teachers, Principal of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators traveled around the district on Tuesday, December 2, to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year.
The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Oak View’s Lindsey Fedoryshyn; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Legacy’s Shelby Kuhnle; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Nolensville’s Pamela Eve Farrell. The WCS Principal of the Year is Independence High’s Dr. Niki Patton.
“I love honoring these outstanding educators each year,” said Golden. “They symbolize the hard work and dedication that define WCS.”
Each year, every school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.
Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.
The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below.
Elementary
- “>
- Sara Hoppe, Allendale Elementary
- Christy Nichols, Amanda North Elementary
- Julie Martin, Arrington Elementary
- Deborah McClendon, Bethesda Elementary
- Amy Raleigh, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Staci Eggleton, Clovercroft Elementary
- Amy Bonner, College Grove Elementary
- Diana Vosburgh, Creekside Elementary
- Brittany Richardson, Crockett Elementary
- Darlene Shelton, Edmondson Elementary
- Melissa Poloskey, Fairview Elementary
- Nancy Peluso, Grassland Elementary
- Heather Stevens, Heritage Elementary
- Angela Jett, Hillsboro School (K-5)
- Mary Catherine Flemming, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Candace Gaston, Jordan Elementary
- Audrey Brooks, Kenrose Elementary
- Tanya Hodge, Lipscomb Elementary
- Elaine Jarvis, Longview Elementary
- Brittany Napier, Mill Creek Elementary
- Abby Craig, Nolensville Elementary
- Lindsey Fedoryshyn, Oak View Elementary
- Olivia Snodgrass, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Hannah Hall, Scales Elementary
- Renee McCulley, Sunset Elementary
- Julie Holloway, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Kelly Steeb, Trinity Elementary
- Becky Doogan, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Montana Spicer, Westwood Elementary
- Haley Workman, Winstead Elementary
Middle
- Kristi Coble, Brentwood Middle
- Rachel Hansen, Fairview Middle
- Gabrielle Key, Grassland Middle
- Steven Engle, Heritage Middle
- Stacie Elkins, Hillsboro School (6-8)
- Shelby Kuhnle, Legacy Middle
- Alexandra Fricke, Mill Creek Middle
- Carinda Herren, Page Middle
- Jon Brent King, Spring Station Middle
- Christiann Victoria Stradley, Sunset Middle
- Niki Folven, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Julie Raischel, Woodland Middle
High
- Kimberly Young, Alternative Learning Center
- Natalie Pratt, Brentwood High
- Sharon Kozlowski, Centennial High
- Matt Putnam, Fairview High
- Blake Lannom, Franklin High
- Julia Rodriguez, Independence High
- Pamela Eve Farrell, Nolensville High
- Megan Stitt, Page High
- Israel Cordero, Renaissance High
- Samantha Papp, Ravenwood High
- Sorrel Dugan, Summit High
- Thomas Griggs, Vanguard Virtual High
Please join our FREE Newsletter