WCS Celebrates 2025-26 Teachers, Principal of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators traveled around the district on Tuesday, December 2, to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and Principal of the Year.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Oak View’s Lindsey Fedoryshyn; the Middle School Teacher of the Year is Legacy’s Shelby Kuhnle; and the High School Teacher of the Year is Nolensville’s Pamela Eve Farrell. The WCS Principal of the Year is Independence High’s Dr. Niki Patton.

“I love honoring these outstanding educators each year,” said Golden. “They symbolize the hard work and dedication that define WCS.”

Each year, every school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors.

Golden will also be visiting schools to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.

The Teachers of the Year from each WCS school are listed below.