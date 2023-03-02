WCS Career Fair Saturday, March 4, 2023

Want to teach for Williamson County Schools? The District-Wide Career Fair this Saturday, March 4, is a great opportunity to find your place in the district.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., representatives from all of the district’s schools will be at Ravenwood High to meet and interview potential applicants. WCS is looking to fill teaching vacancies in all areas and is offering bonuses for hard-to-fill positions and same-day contracts. Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

To see job vacancies, visit the WCS Careers page. Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information about the fair.

