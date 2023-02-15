WCS Cafeterias Get New Look

The Jordan Elementary and Heritage Middle school cafeterias have a new look.

Last semester, the Williamson County Schools (WCS) Food Services Department remodeled both cafeterias to be more colorful and inviting. The overhaul surprised and excited students with newly painted serving lines, updated exteriors, and more.

“When I walked in, I had no idea it would be redecorated,” said Jordan Elementary fourth grader Chloe Douglas. “It was a huge surprise, and it’s way different from what it used to look like.”

The makeovers are part of an ongoing process of updating schools around the district. The WCS Food Services Department hopes to get 17 school cafeterias remodeled by the end of the year.

“Our goal is to add color to the room and get rid of the institutional look,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “It makes it more inviting for students.”

In addition to making students feel more comfortable, the newly decorated cafeteria makes the Food Services employees feel proud of their space and excited to serve students every day.

“On a daily basis, we’re feeding between 200-250 students,” said Robert Davis, the café manager at Jordan Elementary. Davis has been at the school for nearly four years. “This change has made life so much better for our staff and our kids. It’s now an airplane hangar, which coincides with us being the Jordan Jets.”

Though the job comes with its challenges, Davis’ favorite aspect of being a WCS Food Services employee is being able to brighten a child’s day.

“It’s tough work, but the great thing about this whole job is seeing the kids smile,” said Davis. “Sometimes they come in, and they’re not in a great mood, but as soon as they get that hot plate in their hands and walk up to the register, you see their mood flip.”

WCS Food Services also remains committed to offering a diverse menu for students and addressing any dietary concerns from families despite continuing supply chain issues.

“We’re doing our best to offer a variety of quality products for our kids,” Remete said. “We’ll always strive to accommodate dietary requests in a safe manner.”

The impact Food Services employees have on students is memorable. Noah Owens, a fifth grader at Jordan Elementary, loves seeing Davis in the cafeteria.

“I’ve known Mr. Davis since I got here in second grade,” Noah said. “He’s always super nice, and he’s always happy and fun. He makes lunchtime better.”

WCS is always looking to hire Food Services employees who will continue making these positive impacts on students. For those interested in joining the district’s Food Services team, visit the WCS Careers page.

“I personally love the customer service aspect of my job,” said Davis. “There are some long, hard days, but that smile on the kids’ faces makes it all worthwhile.”

