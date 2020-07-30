Families whose children will be riding the bus this school year can now check their bus routes by visiting the WCS School Zones page.

Because changes were made throughout the district due to COVID-19 requirements, growth, bus number changes and new school zones, it’s important that families check their child’s bus route. During the Medium Spread protocol, only elementary bus times will be valid.

Bus routes have been changed to ensure that only two students are seated next to each other instead of three. Stops were moved between buses, and more first and second loads are being implemented. Should a bus have more riders than anticipated, the route will change as soon as possible to reduce the number of students on that bus. Students and adults are expected to wear face coverings while on the bus.

Additionally, stop times may be different this year. Bus drivers will clean the bus between each trip and need to arrive at school with time to clean prior to leaving for the next load. In the afternoon, buses may leave the elementary schools later as drivers will clean the bus prior to loading the students.

“If parents check their child’s bus information this week, please check it again a couple of days prior to August 7,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley. “We add many new bus stops just before the start of school which may affect stop times on the entire route.”

Once the school year begins, parents will be notified of changes through student notes distributed by the driver, call outs through the district’s phone and email notification system and emails with a copy of the note attached. Notes are sent to parents and students if a stop time changes by at least 10 minutes due to a bus route alteration.

Students should be at the bus stop at least five minutes before the published time. A bus stop should be within a quarter mile of the student’s house if they reside in a subdivision. Parents who live on a main or rural road and need a bus stop at their driveway to be added may submit requests through Infofinder on the Bus Routes page on the website.

Buses at the elementary and middle levels are scheduled to arrive at school 20-25 minutes before the school’s start time. High school buses are scheduled to arrive 20-30 minutes before the school’s start time. This gives students time to eat breakfast, access lockers and be in class before the day begins.

Staying Safe on the Bus

The Williamson County Schools Transportation Department provides bus transportation to all eligible WCS students who travel to and from their zoned school each day.

Safety on and off the bus is the Transportation Department’s top priority. All buses are inspected before and during the school year. Drivers are trained throughout the year. All buses are equipped with GPS and digital cameras to ensure a safe environment for students.

The bus is an extension of the school day. Because of that, the school code of conduct also applies to behavior on the bus. Students may lose eligibility to ride the bus if they violate school bus conduct policy. Rules and regulations regarding student conduct on the bus may be viewed on the WCS Bus Rules page. Parents will receive a pamphlet with WCS School Transportation Safety and Discipline Guidelines.

More information about bus safety procedures is available on the School Bus Safety page of the WCS website.