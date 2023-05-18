WCS Bus Drivers of the Month for May

School bus drivers play an important role in the daily lives of students, and the district is proud to recognize the Sonic Drive-in May Bus Drivers of the Month.

Steve Carter, Terry McKinley, Lisa Mayfield, Mike Binkley, Melanie Emler and Mary White were honored at the Sonic Drive-in on Hillsboro Road Wednesday, May 10. Each driver received a free meal, a certificate and a gift card.

The Bus Drivers of the Month were chosen from community nominations. If you would like to nominate a Bus Driver of the Month, fill out the form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

