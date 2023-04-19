WCS Bus Drivers of the Month for April

The district recognized the Bus Drivers of the Month for April on Thursday, April 13, at the Sonic Drive-In on Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

This month’s honorees are Jerry Martin, Judy Watkins, Amanda Garrett, Jennifer Victory, Jeff Groose and Bobby Purcell. They were selected from a group of bus drivers nominated by the community for going above and beyond.

“Parents have commented in their online nominations about how nice and caring these bus drivers are to the students,” said WCS Executive Director of Student Operations Services Gary Anderson. “They all have great attendance and punctuality, which gives students comfort and stability in knowing who will be on board as they enjoy their bus ride. Congratulations to these wonderful Transportation Team members on receiving this recognition.”

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

