WCS Board Approves 2025-26, 2026-27 School Calendars

In a bid to help WCS families plan ahead, the Williamson County School Board approved the school calendars for two years at its November 18 meeting.
The 2025-26 school year calendar and the 2026-27 school year calendar can now be viewed on the WCS website along with Late Start Days for middle and high schools and Early Release Days for elementary schools.
“The goal of our calendar committee is to have the best instructional calendar as possible,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Based on what we’ve heard from our community, the calendar committee decided this year to bring forth two years of calendars to give parents a little more time to plan.”
The full 2025-26 student and staff calendars are available on the WCS Calendar page, and abbreviated versions of the 2026-27 student and staff calendars are also available.
Important dates to consider in the 2025-26 school calendar are listed below.
- July 28: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)
- August 4: First Day for Students, Half-Day
- August 11: First Full Day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students
- September 1: Labor Day, System Closed
- October 6: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
- October 7: Professional Development Day, No Students
- October 8-10: Fall Break, System Closed
- October 31: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- November 24-28: Thanksgiving Holiday, No Students
- December 18: End of First Semester, Half-Day
- December 19-January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed
- January 5: Students Return for Second Semester
- January 19: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed
- February 13: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- February 16: Mid-Winter Break, No School
- March 9-13: Spring Break, System Closed
- April 3: Spring Holiday, System Closed
- May 21: Last Day for Students, Half-Day
- May 21-24: Graduation Window
