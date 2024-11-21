WCS Board Approves 2025-26, 2026-27 School Calendars

In a bid to help WCS families plan ahead, the Williamson County School Board approved the school calendars for two years at its November 18 meeting.

The 2025-26 school year calendar and the 2026-27 school year calendar can now be viewed on the WCS website along with Late Start Days for middle and high schools and Early Release Days for elementary schools.

“The goal of our calendar committee is to have the best instructional calendar as possible,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Based on what we’ve heard from our community, the calendar committee decided this year to bring forth two years of calendars to give parents a little more time to plan.”

The full 2025-26 student and staff calendars are available on the WCS Calendar page, and abbreviated versions of the 2026-27 student and staff calendars are also available.

Important dates to consider in the 2025-26 school calendar are listed below.

July 28: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)

August 4: First Day for Students, Half-Day

August 11: First Full Day for Pre-Kindergarten, Early Childhood and Kindergarten Students

September 1: Labor Day, System Closed

October 6: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students

October 7: Professional Development Day, No Students

October 8-10: Fall Break, System Closed

October 31: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

November 24-28: Thanksgiving Holiday, No Students

December 18: End of First Semester, Half-Day

December 19-January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed

January 5: Students Return for Second Semester

January 19: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed

February 13: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

February 16: Mid-Winter Break, No School

March 9-13: Spring Break, System Closed

April 3: Spring Holiday, System Closed

May 21: Last Day for Students, Half-Day

May 21-24: Graduation Window

Source: WCS

