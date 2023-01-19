WCS Board Approves 2023-24 School Calendar

WCS students will begin the 2023-24 school year with a half-day on Friday, August 4. The Williamson County School Board approved the calendar at its January 17 meeting.

The Board also approved 27 Late Start Days for middle and high schools and 11 Early Release Days for elementary schools. Those dates are available on the WCS Calendar page.

Several important dates to consider in next school year’s calendar are listed below:

July 31: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)

August 4: First Day for Students, Half-Day

August 14: First Full Day for Kindergarten, Pre-Kindergarten and Early Childhood Students

September 4: Labor Day, System Closed

October 9: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

October 10: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students

October 11-13: Fall Break, System Closed

November 6: District-Wide/Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

November 20-24: Thanksgiving Holiday, System Closed

December 15: End of First Semester, Half-Day

December 19 – January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed

January 3: Students Return for Second Semester

January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed

February 16: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students

February 19: Mid-Winter Break, No School

March 11-15: Spring Break, System Closed

March 29: Spring Holiday, System Closed

May 23: Last Day for Students

May 24-26: Graduation Window

The entire calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.

