WCS Board Approves 2023-24 School Calendar

WCS students will begin the 2023-24 school year with a half-day on Friday, August 4. The Williamson County School Board approved the calendar at its January 17 meeting.
The Board also approved 27 Late Start Days for middle and high schools and 11 Early Release Days for elementary schools. Those dates are available on the WCS Calendar page.
Several important dates to consider in next school year’s calendar are listed below:
- July 31: Administrative Day (All Teachers Report)
- August 4: First Day for Students, Half-Day
- August 14: First Full Day for Kindergarten, Pre-Kindergarten and Early Childhood Students
- September 4: Labor Day, System Closed
- October 9: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- October 10: Parent/Teacher Conference Day, No Students
- October 11-13: Fall Break, System Closed
- November 6: District-Wide/Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- November 20-24: Thanksgiving Holiday, System Closed
- December 15: End of First Semester, Half-Day
- December 19 – January 1: Winter Break and New Year’s Day, System Closed
- January 3: Students Return for Second Semester
- January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, System Closed
- February 16: Site-Based Professional Development Day, No Students
- February 19: Mid-Winter Break, No School
- March 11-15: Spring Break, System Closed
- March 29: Spring Holiday, System Closed
- May 23: Last Day for Students
- May 24-26: Graduation Window
The entire calendar is available on the WCS Calendar page.