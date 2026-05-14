WCS Best Buddies Chapters Achieve State Recognition

WCS is home to two of the three top Best Buddies chapters in Tennessee. Sunset Elementary and Legacy Middle earned the special honors on May 2 at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Nashville.

Out of 19 elementary schools across the state, Sunset Elementary received the award for Tennessee Outstanding Elementary School Best Buddies Chapter of the Year.

“This is a huge honor,” said the school’s club advisor Kenndy Dickens. “Watching our school culture shift as students build relationships, celebrate one another and recognize the talents and value of every individual has been truly inspiring. It is rewarding to see others recognize that these students are not only deserving of belonging and opportunity but are also talented, capable and incredibly valuable members of our community. Just because someone learns differently, communicates differently or socializes differently, it doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve a good friend. I am so proud of my students and fellow staff members for jumping right in and making a huge difference.”

Legacy Middle was named the Outstanding Middle School Best Buddies Chapter of the Year out of 22 middle schools across the state.

“Being the adviser for our Best Buddies chapter has put me in the front row seat to witness some truly genuine and joyful interactions between students,” said LMS Best Buddies Advisor Laura Bartos. “Students, with disabilities and without, have been changed by being a part of this amazing club; it brings out the best in people. I have personally been inspired by the passion and heart that our student leadership has exhibited this year. They have worked tirelessly to create a welcoming and inclusive space for all here at Legacy, and it has been an honor to serve with them.”

Source: WCS

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