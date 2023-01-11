WCS Begins Five-year Strategic Planning Process

Williamson County Schools is beginning the planning process to create a new five-year Strategic Plan.

To guide the development of the plan, Special Counsel to the President for Strategy Dr. Hope Nordstrom and Executive Director of the School of Public Policy Laura Encalade from Lipscomb University will facilitate the process. During the upcoming months, the district will engage the community, educators and staff in a series of input sessions. A Steering Committee, comprised of district staff and external stakeholders, will review community input, analyze the success of current initiatives and develop key elements of the district’s new Strategic Plan.

“We have experienced great success implementing our current Strategic Plan,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “So we are beginning the process of building our plan for the next five years. I encourage the Williamson County community to participate in one of the public meetings and have a voice in the future of Williamson County Schools. Having input from our stakeholders is very important to us.”

Throughout February, the district will host a series of five community input sessions. Those dates and locations are listed below. Each meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

February 7: Independence High

February 9: Brentwood Middle

February 13: Franklin High

February 21: Fairview High

February 23: Mill Creek Middle

The Williamson County Board of Education is scheduled to adopt a new Strategic Plan later this year.

