WCS Bands Sweep Contest of Champions

Williamson County Schools high school marching bands swept the top three spots at the 59th Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on Saturday, October 29.

Ravenwood High was named the Grand Champion and Tennessee State Champion at the competition. Franklin High was named Reserve Grand Champion and finished in second place. Summit High was named Honorable Mention and finished in third place. Brentwood High placed eighth in the competition.

“I cannot find the words to express how proud I am of our students, parents and staff,” said RHS band director Chris Janowiak. “After not even qualifying for the finals competition at our last appearance in 2019, the results from Saturday validated our tireless efforts over the last couple of years. This team deserved every bit of recognition they received over the weekend, and I’m proud and humbled to play a small part in their success.”

Only eight of the 23 bands that participated were selected as finalists, and, of those eight, four were WCS bands.

In addition to competing in the finals, Brentwood, Franklin, Ravenwood and Summit high schools received ratings of superior for their performances in the preliminary competition. In Class AAA, Ravenwood High placed first, and Franklin High placed second. In Class AA, Brentwood High placed second.

Marching bands from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Ravenwood and Summit high schools participated in the contest.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS