WCS Bands, Orchestras Excel at MTSBOA Assessment

Bands and orchestras across Williamson County proved they were among the best at the annual Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) Concert Performance Assessment in March.

The Concert Performance Assessment is an opportunity for ensembles to perform two or three concert selections for adjudication by a panel of judges. Each group is also evaluated on their sight-reading ability. Ensembles are rated on a scale of one to five, with one being the highest rating possible.

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below. Those with an asterisk next to their score also received a distinction.

Concert Performance Assessment 2025 School Ensemble Overall Score Franklin High Concert Band 1* Hillsboro School Seventh Grade Band 1 Heritage Middle Eighth Grade Band 1 Mill Creek Middle Intermediate Band 2 Sunset Middle Seventh Grade Band 2 Fairview High Concert Band 3 Franklin High Symphonic Band 1 Page Middle Eighth Grade Band 1* Summit High Symphonic Band 1 Mill Creek Middle Advanced Band 2 Brentwood High Wind Ensemble 2 Centennial High Wind Ensemble 2 Summit High Wind Ensemble 1* Franklin High Wind Ensemble 1* Ravenwood High Symphonic Band 1 Grassland Middle Seventh Grade Concert Band 1 Spring Station Middle Seventh Grade Band 2 Brentwood Middle Band 2 Sunset Middle Eighth Grade Band 2 Woodland Middle Eighth Grade Band 1* Spring Station Middle Eighth Grade Band 2 Grassland Middle Symphonic Band 1* Centennial High Concert Band 2 Ravenwood High Wind Symphony 1 Page High Symphonic Band 1 Independence High Wind Ensemble 2 Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble 1* Page High Wind Ensemble 1* Centennial High Concert Orchestra 2 Woodland Middle Orchestra 1 Page Middle Seventh/Eighth Grade Orchestra 1 Hillsboro School Seventh Grade Orchestra 1 Mill Creek Middle Intermediate Orchestra 1 Sunset Middle Seventh/Eighth Grade Orchestra 1 Thompson’s Station Middle Thunder Advanced Orchestra 2 Fairview High Orchestra 1 Ravenwood High Concert Orchestra 1 Page High Orchestra 1 Brentwood Middle Orchestra 1 Independence High Concert Orchestra 1 Centennial High Chamber Orchestra 2 Franklin High Chamber Orchestra 1 Brentwood High Symphonic Orchestra 1 Nolensville High Honors Orchestra 1 Independence High Chamber Orchestra 1 Ravenwood High Chamber Orchestra 1*

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email