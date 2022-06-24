WCS Back to School Forms Online Starting June 27

Beginning Monday, June 27, 2022 families of all current WCS students will be asked to complete Back to School Forms for the 2022-23 school year. This process, formerly known as Online Re-Registration, will help the district determine both staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

To access the forms, families must log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. After completing each step and selecting “submit,” a green check mark will appear in the right-hand column of the Skyward window to indicate the process has been finalized.

Families will have until Friday, July 15, 2022 to complete the Back to School forms.

