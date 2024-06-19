WCS Back to School Forms for 2024-25 School Year Open June 22

Back to School Forms for the 2024-25 school year will open on Saturday, June 22. Families will have until Friday, July 12, to submit their forms via Skyward. Timely completion of this process will give the district time to determine staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

Parents will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer to access the forms. When registering, families are asked to fully complete each step and click “submit” to ensure all forms are complete. A green check mark will appear in the right-hand column of the Skyward window when all steps are complete.

Even if a student is attending a different WCS school next year, the student’s family will still need to complete a Back to School Form before July 12.

For students entering sixth and ninth grades, proof of residency is also required, which can be submitted on Skyward. If your student will not be attending WCS, please contact the school directly to take the necessary steps to complete the withdrawal process.

Source: WCS InFocus

