WCS Awarded Innovative Schools Grant

WCS is continuing to find new ways to provide state-of-the-art opportunities for students.

The district has been awarded the Innovative School Models Grant by the State Department of Education. The $15.5 million grant will be used to create an Innovation Hub which will help prepare students for life after high school and ensure the district’s course offerings are aligned with the State’s highest-demand careers.

“We are blurring the lines in traditional skill building, innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce development,” said CCTE Executive Director Jeremy Qualls. “We are excited to build these programs around our local workforce needs. We want the facility, curriculum and outcomes to be built together with local industries to accelerate the talent pipeline. We are seeking any community industries interested in partnering with us on this endeavor.”

The new facility is scheduled to open in 2025 with specific programming that includes aviation, hospitality, business leadership, industrial arts, tourism and the technology ecosystem. The Innovation Hub will be located near Franklin High.

